Gold Price In Pakistan Today 5 November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5 November 2022 is being sold for Rs. 129887 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 151500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Price In Pakistan, 5 November 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 151,500 Rs 138,874 Rs 132,562 Rs 113,625 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 129,887 Rs 119,062 Rs 113,651 Rs 97,415 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 12,989 Rs 11,906 Rs 11,365 Rs 9,742 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 368,224 Rs 337,537 Rs 322,196 Rs 276,168

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.