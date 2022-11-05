‘Double XL’ — Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi film has zero nuance, major stereotyping

Body-shaming is such a widespread problem, especially when it comes to young women, that a film willing to address the issue should become an automatic draw. Double XL wants to tell us that size or shape doesn’t matter, it is who you are on the inside that does. Such a refreshing premise, backed by two leading ladies who appear confident in their skin, and their flesh. More so, given how size zero has been celebrated by Bollywood, and how the possession of washboard abs has been made to stand in for talent. But sadly, what a badly done movie. Meerut-based Rajshri Trivedi has a dream. She is so desperate to become a TV sports presenter that she is willing to go against her family’s desire to see her married and ‘settled’. Delhi girl Saira Khanna is dating a muscle-bound gym rat, but her heart is set on creating her own designer label. Of course, everything is stacked against independent-minded young women, whether it is the small-town Rajshri who has no idea how to deal with females in short sheaths, or the citified-but-confused Saira who thinks that she ought to be grateful for male attention, even if the man in question is a disaster.