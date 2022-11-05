Andrade makes history for Brazil by winning world all-around gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL: Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade grabbed all-around gold at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Thursday night to cement her status as the sport’s newest megastar.In the absence of US great Simone Biles, the 23-year-old outstripped her American rivals to become the first Brazilian gymnast to win a world all-around title.Andrade, who was the favourite, is only the second South American to win a medal in the event after compatriot Jade Barbosa’s share of bronze in 2007.The Brazilian began with a superb vault and took a lead she never looked like surrendering as she upgraded the silver she took home in the competition last year at the delayed Tokyo Olympics.She scored 56.899 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. America’s Shilese Jones was second, with 55.399, followed by Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova (55.199), whose bronze is the first for a British woman at the global event.”Everything always happens when it needs to,” said Andrade. “I am really happy to have done everything I could, and not lose the competition on my bar routine. I’m so proud of myself.”