Army to safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what

The Inter-Services Public Relations has responded to the claims made by Imran Khan in his speech earlier in the day, saying the “baseless and irresponsible allegations” by the chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are “absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for”. It said the Pakistan army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

“However, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file is being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what,” it added.

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials are highly regrettable and strongly condemned,” it said. “No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.” Keeping this in view, the ISPR said, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever”.