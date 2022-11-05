Parliament condemns firing on PTI chief, demands fair probe

The parliamentarians Friday unanimously condemned the gun attack on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in Wazirabad during his Long March in strong words, and called for a transparent probe to unveil the facts behind the incident.

While addressing the National Assembly session, the members National Assembly termed the untoward incident as a conspiracy against the security forces and the country to sabotage peace and stability in the country. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, ShaziaMarri condemning the incident at National Assembly floor said that the protest was the right of every political party in democratic countries. She stressed that peaceful protests should not be turned into violence and bloodshed as it was the responsibility of the political leaders to make sensible decisions in such situations.

She urged the leaderships of all political parties and especially the PTI to be careful while passing statements about the incident as they should abstain from blaming the national institutions. She demanded a full-fledged investigation of the incident sans any external influence to ensure transparency. “We get this country with lots of sacrifices and bloodshed. The political leadership played vital role in that regard. It is incumbent upon all of us to safeguard our motherland,” she added. She requested PTI Chairman Imran Khan to observe patience over the incident and avoid making any irresponsible statement till the investigation was completed, adding, “You have been the prime minister of Pakistan and now you are also making all-out efforts to regain power through illegal means.” She took exception to the PTI chair and said, “When you [Imran Khan] are in the government you behave like a proud man but when you are not the prime minister then you desecrate every institution not extending favours to you.” She said that PPPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had showed patience over the Shahadat (martyrdom) of MohtarmaBenzair Bhutto for the sake of the country.

“Moreover, Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari has also strongly condemned the firing incident,” she added. On the occasion, MNA Syed Ali Musa Gillani requested the members to also pray for the PTI worker who died in the incident and said that workers were the real asset of political parties.