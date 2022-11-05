Punjab forms JIT to probe attack on Imran Khan

Punjab police on Friday confirmed that a high-powered joint investigation team has been formed to investigate the attempted assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad the other day.

The attack left at least one person dead and 15 others, including PTI chairman Imran and other senior leaders of the party such as Faisal Javed Khan, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi.This was confirmed by Gujrat DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah while speaking to the media on Friday.He said that JIT was formed on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Asked why an FIR of the case had not been registered several hours after the attack, Shah added that said the case will be registered once a decision on that is reached at the government level.

The JIT will investigate videos recorded by witnesses and bystanders to determine from which direction was the PTI convoy attacked.Shah said that they had seized some cellphones, including from the officers of the local police station, which will be sent for forensics.