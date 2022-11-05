Parliamentary committee approves name of Justice Minallah as SC judge

The parliamentary committee on Friday approved the name of Justice AtharMinallah as the Supreme Court’s (SC) judge, while the approval of appointing Justice Aamer Farooq as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice has also been given. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Fahmida Mirza chaired a meeting of the parliamentary committee, which discussed the appointments of the judiciary at the high-level. The approval of the names of Justice ShahidWaheed and Justice Syed HasanAzhar will be given at the next meeting of the parliamentary committee on November 10. It merits mention here that the judicial commission has also proposed the names of Justice ShahidWaheed and Justice Syed HasanAzhar as the SC judges.