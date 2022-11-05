Pakistan expresses concern over situation in IIOJK

Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), noting that only during October, the Indian occupation forces in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 14 Kashmiris in fake encounters and illegal custody.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Indian police, paramilitary personnel, and notorious National Investigation Agency also arrested 47 people and destroyed a residential house during cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of the occupied territory during the month.”

He said Pakistan had consistently called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility with regard to IIOJK. “India must be held responsible for its nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK, as well as its unabated brutal repression of the innocent Kashmiris.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan had categorically rejected India’s baseless propaganda directed against Pakistan at the meeting of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai last week.

“We have also strongly condemned the highly irresponsible, provocative, and gratuitous remarks by the Indian Defence Minister at a public event on Kashmir Black Day in IIOJK.” He told that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be participating in the COP-27 related summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on 7-8 November. “We will be sharing more details about that visit in due course.”

Talking about the PM’s recent visit to China, he said there was complete consensus to accelerate the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It was also agreed to fast-track the implementation of the Main Line-I and Karachi Circular Railway projects. He said China supported Pakistan’s initiative for developing solar energy potential and would encourage its companies to invest in solar energy projects in Pakistan.

On bilateral trade, it was agreed to expand Pakistan’s exports, especially food and agro products. Both sides agreed to conduct a joint study for sharing of experience and expertise for enhancing bilateral trade, he added.