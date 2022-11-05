PMC to resolve doctors’ complaints on daily basis

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) started strategy under which the each complaint of health care students or doctors meant to be resolved in the same day that are filed online through commission’s portal, Daily Times has learnt.

Under the new plan, according to an official, it was declared mandatory that all complaints or queries of the students and doctors at PMC would be resolved and reported within a day as to ensure that there should be no delay in any official or related matter requested by the public.

“The PMC strives to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in the country,” a PMC Spokesperson said, adding that the healthcare regulator is setting benchmarks in line with global best practices to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen of our great nation.

The implementation of set standards for medical education was also part of the plan. “The commission has set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across the country for both undergraduate and postgraduate education,” he said.

The commission also urged that improvement in the health care delivery standards also need hours for the sake of patients’ welfare so that doctors can serve the patients well in a more efficient and professional manner.

PMC has taken it upon itself to create a healthcare delivery system that has the infrastructure, resources, and healthcare practitioners in per with global best practices to ensure every Pakistani citizen receives quality patient care.

The spokesperson further stated that the PMC will continue working towards the targets it has set to raise the standard of medical and dental education and licensing while continuing to discipline individuals and organizations who do not meet the benchmarks of excellence set by PMC.

He added that after the implementation of the new plan, the commission got very positive feedback from the stakeholders.

Earlier, the PMC opened its MDCAT registration Portal for change of provincial centers for students. For the first time the commission started its registration portal for only those students who want to change their university from one province to another province (only inter-provincial).

The MDCAT will be held on November 13 across Pakistan and in two other countries the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It will be a paper-based manual exam and answer keys of the papers will be uploaded by the universities concerned on PMC’s website on the same day after the exam. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours.