Sultan urges diaspora to fulfill obligations towards Kashmir dispute

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that Kashmiri community settled in the US would fulfill its obligations towards Kashmir issue, play its pivotal role to promote Kashmir cause and galvanize support in favour of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The AJK president said this while addressing a large number of Kashmiris who had gathered to bid him farewell at the John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday.

It may be recalled that Barrister Sultan Chaudhary has concluded his weeks-long visit to America. During his visit, the president held a series of important meetings with top officials of the OIC, UN and US administration including, OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Hurst, American congressmen, senators and other dignitaries.

During his meetings, the president while highlighting the Kashmiris’ life struggle for the right to self-determination stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The AJK president led a massive protest demonstration in front of the United Nations office in New York and in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington held on Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

He also attended and addressed the meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers at the United Nations, wherein he presented the Kashmiris’ case effectively. Similarly, he participated in a fundraising event to help the flood victims in Pakistan.

Barrister Sultan also visited the prestigious Harvard University and discussed with them about scholarships for students of Azad Kashmir and promotion of higher education in Azad Kashmir and other matters.

Chaudhary also addressed various meetings and receptions arranged by the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in New York on Friday and emphasized the need for highlighting Kashmir issue aggressively at global level, the AJK President office said on Friday.

During his visit the president addressed the international media and briefed them about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.