Attack on Imran: Punjab cabinet passes condemnatory resolution

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the Punjab cabinet meeting on Friday, which unanimously passed a resolution condemning firing at Imran Khan.

It was stated in the resolution that the Punjab cabinet meeting strongly condemned the firing incident during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘Haqeeqi Azadi march’, said a handout issued here.

It was stated in the resolution that the attack on Imran Khan tantamount to sabotaging law and order situation.

The cabinet prayed for early recovery of all the injured persons including Imran Khan and reiterated the resolve to bring to book all persons directly and indirectly involved in the assault. The cabinet meeting paid homage to martyred senior journalist Arshad Sharif and Sadaf Naeem.

CM visits Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, reviews arrangements: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the international Tablighi Ijtema at Raiwind and met with the Ameer of the international Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman.

He also met with Maulana Ahmad Laat and other scholars, including Maulana Ibrahim, who came from India.

The chief minister visited different sections to review the arrangements and issued instructions to secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore and DG LDA.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM noted that additional cameras have been installed for effective monitoring of the area along with the deployment of additional patrolling police. Similarly, the number of traffic wardens has been increased to keep the traffic flowing and the police, administration and line departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination, he added.

He said that the repair work of the area roads has been completed on a priority basis and proper light arrangements have been made around the congregation, especially on Raiwind Bypass. The entire team is working jointly to provide the best facilities to the attendees, he further said.

Earlier, Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman and Maulana Ibrahim prayed for the stability, peace and prosperity of the nation.

The Ulema and religious scholars appreciated CM’s services to the religion and prayed for him.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Rasikh Elahi, Hamesh Khan and Tablighi Jamaat’s Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Muhammad Amir Ehsan and Secretary Auqaf, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present.

CCPO issues foolproof security for Lahore city, Raiwind Ijtima: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to senior police officers including all divisional SPs on Friday to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city as well as Raiwind Ijtima (congregation).

More than 2,500 police officers and personnel, along with 800 traffic wardens, have been deputed on security and traffic management for Raiwind congregation. The CCPO Lahore personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check security arrangements. All SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city, particularly at mosques and religious places.

Police officers and officials, along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all sensitive places of the city. Police checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, search-and-sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

General holdup was also held by the Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti-peace elements. Temporary police pickets were established on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots.