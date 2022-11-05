Mortein and Indus Hospital hold a press conference to raise awareness against dengue

A press conference was held at Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) powered by Mortein to announce the joint efforts between the organisations to combat the fight against dengue through a public awareness campaign about the dangers and prevention of this disease. A press conference was held at Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) powered by Mortein to announce the joint efforts between the organisations to combat the fight against dengue through a public awareness campaign about the dangers and prevention of this disease.

This comes at a time where the recent floods in Pakistan have caused more damage than can be seen; the prevalence of waterborne diseases, such as dengue and malaria, have considerably increased, leaving millions more susceptible to infection

Reckitt Pakistan, Chief Executive Officer, Kashan Hasan initiated the press conference by addressing the campaign’s objective and purpose. “We know how crucial the dengue outbreak is and have been at the forefront of the fight against dengue with our ‘”Dengue Ab Nahi!’ campaign since day one. Mortein has partnered with various hospitals, NGOs, and federal agencies around the country over the past few years to reduce the spread and effect of Dengue outbreaks. It is vital that we unify and combine forces to prevent Dengue spread.”

The speech was followed by a panel discussion with leading doctors and hospital administrative personnel. The Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, Dr Mah Talat (Executive Director Community Health Directorate), Mr Mashhood Rizvi (Communication and Resource Development) – Dr Shameem Bahram (Consultant Infectious Diseases), highlighted the current Dengue outbreak in Pakistan and raised awareness about preventative measures.