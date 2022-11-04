PTI Chairman Imran Khan is addressing the nation today following an assassination attempt on his life a day earlier.

“I had already received information that a plan has been made to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat,” Khan said.

Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

Dr Faisal Sultan disclosed the X-rays of Imran Khan and said that the bullets also fractured a bone in Khan’s right leg. He said that a bullet hit near an artery in Imran Khan’s right leg and it would be difficult to control the blood flow if the artery was damaged.

This is a developing story…