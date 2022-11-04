Islamabad police book 3 PTI protesters including 2 women

The Islamabad police on Friday lodged cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters in two police stations of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The PTI protesters were reportidly booked for staging protests against the gun attack on their leader Imran Khan in Wazirabad yesterday evening.

The FIRs were registered in Police Station I-9 and Women Police Station in the federal capital.

Police also arrested a PTI male and two female protesters.

In the meantime, in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on Imran’s life, the Islamabad administration has beefed up security of the federal capital.

Anticipating protests by the PTI supporters, the administration has sealed all routes leading to the D Chowk. However, Sareena Chowk and Margallah Road are open for traffic.

The contingents of Islamabad police, Rangers and Sindh police have been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the city.

In its tweet posted today, the Islamabad police informed: “Red Zone Entry/Exit is closed for traffic from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk.

Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used.

All other roads of Islamabad are all clear for traffic.”

Islamabad Capital Police

Traffic Alert ! Red Zone Entry/Exit is closed for traffic from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk can be used. All other roads of Islamabad are all clear for traffic.#ICTP #ITP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 4, 2022

Imran Khan attack: Parvez Elahi suspends SHO, others over video statement leak

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station team concerned including SHO over leaking video statement of accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan’s container.

Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take legal action against the police officials involved in leaking the video. The chief minister directed to hold inquiry into the incident.

He said that mobile phones of all police officials have been taken into custody and a forensic audit will be conducted. He said that the facts about the video leak will be surfaced. The meeting also reviewed the firing incident on Imran Khan’ container.