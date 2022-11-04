Imran Khan stable after leg surgery, 4 bullets taken out

On Friday, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital to remove bullet fragments after being shot in the leg at a rally in Wazirabad, Punjab on Thursday.

Four bullets have been taken out in surgery. Though the operation was minor but time was needed to ensure the removal of every particle from the leg of Imran Khan, according to the sources within the hospital quoted.

Four bullets taken out.

پی ٹی آئی کے چیئرمین اور سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے جسم سے چار گولیاں نکالی گئی ہیں ۔ — KazamKhan (@presidentCPNE) November 4, 2022

Moreover, the PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night.

Party leader Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter message that he met Imran Khan who underwent surgery. He mentioned that the PTI chief is healthy by the grace of Allah.

Earlier on Thursday, a shooting incident happened when the PTI long march caravan arrived at Allah Wala chowk in Wazirabad.

A firing incident happened near the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan got bullet injuries on his leg. Moreover, one dead, and eight others were injured including the close aide of PTI chief Senator Faisal Javaid, Imran Ismael, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf. Meanwhile, police arrested the suspect in the incident.

In a video confessionary statement, the attacker said that he tried to assassinate Imran Khan, not anyone else, as he was misleading people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has announced to hold protests after the Friday prayers today across the country to condemn the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Shortly after the attack on Imran Khan, PTI workers and supporters took to the streets across the country to stage protests.

The US strongly condemned the shooting attempt on Imran Khan, saying there is no room for violence in politics.

“We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.”