What Mahela Jayawardena said on Virat Kohli shattering his T20 WC record

Back to his absolute best, India’s superstar cricket player Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene to set a massive new record.

Kohli surpassed Jayawardena in the Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday to become the highest-scoring batsman in the history of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jayawardena sent a classy message to Kohli in a video that the ICC shared on social media after Kohli reached the historic milestone.

Kohli has been in outstanding form throughout the T20 World Cup 2022, scoring three fifty-plus scores in four matches. First, with an unbeaten 82, he set up India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan. Then, he scored his second fifty in a match that India won comfortably against the Netherlands. Later, Kohli led India’s batting charge against Bangladesh with another match-winning knock.

Kohli surpassed Jayawardena’s total of 1016 runs scored in T20 World Cups. The Sri Lankan legend had participated in 31 T20 World Cup matches, scoring an average of 39.07 runs with a strike rate of 134.74.

Jayawardena commented on Virat’s achievement as follows: “Records are intended to be shattered. It was inevitable that someone would surpass my record, and it is you, Virat. Excellent colleague, congratulations. You were always a warrior. The form is always temporary, whereas class is permanent. Well done, buddy.”

In 2012, India’s star batsman Kohli debuted in a T20 World Cup for the first time. He has participated in 25 tournament matches across all editions, scoring 13 half-centuries. Kohli’s highest score was 89 runs against West Indies in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Kohli hit 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh in order to surpass Jayawardena and reach the milestone. His performance earned him Player of the Match honors.