Gold rate decreases by Rs550 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 151,000 against its sale at Rs 151,550 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 472 and was sold at Rs 129,458 against Rs 129,930; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 118,670 against its sale at Rs 119,102, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,363.13 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $39 and was sold at $1,616 against its sale at $1,655, the association reported.