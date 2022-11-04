Rupee extends losses against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 51 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.43. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.5 and Rs 227.75 respectively. The price of Euro against Rupee decreased by Rs 1.71 to close at Rs 217.06 against the previous close of Rs 218.77. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 251.69 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 254.53. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisa and 13 paisa to close at Rs 60.42 and Rs 59.05 respectively.