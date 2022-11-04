Over 3.7 million cotton bales reach factories across Pakistan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 3.7 million or exactly 37,07693 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till November 1,2022, with a decrease of 40.74 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 3.5 million or 35,21,792 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over two million or 20,72,293 bales registering a decrease of 29.40 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 29,35,119 bales. Sindh generated over 1.6 million or 16,35,400 bales registering decrease of 50.77 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 33,21,900 bales.

Textile mills bought 30,36,129 bales while exporters purchased 4900 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2022-23. Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 7,95,447 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 3,75,048 bales. Total 609 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 6,66,664 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories. Irrigation dept recovers over Rs 44 mn through E-Abiyana billing across Multan zone. Moreover, The Irrigation Multan zone has recovered over Rs 44 million in water charges (Abiyana) through the E-Abiyana billing system so far during the Kharif season 2021. According to Irrigation department official sources, 416 out of 1646 villages of Multan zone were included in the E-Abiyana billing system and bills of over Rs 86.6 million Abiyana have been disbursed to 79196 growers of 415 villages so far. Over Rs 2.3 million Abiyana was recovered so far as over Rs 3.8 million Abiyana was issued to 3315 growers of 20 villages in the Multan division.

Likewise, over Rs 3.7 million was recovered against over Rs 14.3 million Abiyana issued to 12724 growers of 80 villages of the Shujabad canal division. Over Rs, 17.8 million water rates were recovered in Trimmu headworks, Over Rs, 19 million water charges were recovered from Lodhran canal division while over Rs one million recovered from Western Bar lower. There were five canal divisions including Multan canal, Shujabad, Trimmu, Islam head works, and Lodhran canal division across the Irrigation Multan zone.

The E-Abiyana billing to perennial canal areas would be made twice a year while non-perennial canal areas would get one bill in a year, the sources added. The per acre water charges were set at Rs 8500 for fish farms, Rs 501 for the orchard, and Rs 251 for another land area. The Abiyana recovery from the rest of the area which could not be computerized so far was being made through a manual system, the sources concluded.