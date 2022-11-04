TME, ICCI join hands to promote academia-industry linkages

The Millennium Education (TME), Pakistan and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have joined hands to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.

In this regard, both the organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a ceremony held here. The meeting was chaired by President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and Chief Executive The Millennium Education Group, Sabina Zakir, Director of Communications, Community and Outreach, and their team members. With the objective to promote industry-academia linkages, corporate collaboration and professional development, both organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, training and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge.

Through this MoU, TME Group has offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for the esteemed employees and members of ICCI for all their brands, including Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), The Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools and Colleges (FWS&C), The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Pakistan. Moreover, ICCI will collaborate with TME Group for planning and executing joint events, symposiums, knowledge and research sessions, workshops and seminars i.e, career and Job Fairs, counseling and mentorship sessions, inspirational talks as well as Internship opportunities for the high achievers of The Millennium Education at ICCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer The Millennium Education Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq shared TME`s 35 years legacy of academic excellence and holistic learning. He explained his vision that where he sees TME in the future and how this collaboration will open new doors of opportunities for both the parties.

He further elaborated on how The Millennium Education has gained recognition for providing quality education at the national as well as international level. President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated TME’s initiative of Corporate Employee Education Benefit Programme and further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the parties. Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Chief Executive Officer, The Millennium Education Group and President ICCI Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari signed the MoU at ICCI Headquarters, Islamabad.