Pakistan aim to win 2nd successive ICC Women’s Championship series as first ODI today

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan are hoping to carry forward the winning momentum gained in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they take on Ireland in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore here on Friday (today). Ireland, on their maiden tour to Pakistan, will play three T20Is from November 12 to 16 at the same venue following the conclusion of the ODI series. These ODIs will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

The hosts enter the series on the back of a productive five-day pre-series camp, which included two intra-squad matches and intense training and practice sessions. Pakistan – who are number eight in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings are ready to make an impression in the 50-over format in familiar playing conditions. Meanwhile, Ireland occupy the ninth spot in the ODI rankings. Pakistan enjoy an historic edge over the tourists in ODIs, having won 12 out of the 18 matches played between the two sides to date. The last time the two sides competed in One-Day Internationals was in February 2017 with Pakistan winning the match by 86 runs courtesy two wickets for 25 in 10 overs from left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “After a good performance in the recently concluded ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, we are now focused on delivering our best in the ODI series which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Our aim like other teams would be to get points from the series. We have good blend of experience and youth in our side and it is really good to see young players performing and helping the side to win. We are here to play a good game of cricket and we want fans to come to the stadium and support the team.”

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: “We are delighted to be here in Pakistan, it’s a pretty historical moment for an Irish cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the first time and we will relish the opportunity. The ODI series will be a competitive one as ICC Women’s Championship points will be up for grabs. We would like to go out there and put a really strong performance in the first game. It’s a brilliant opportunity for the young girls to come to the stadium and get behind the Pakistan women’s team who have been incredibly successful for the last few years.” The three matches will begin at 9:30am with the toss at 9:00am. The series will be live streamed on the PCB YouTube channel.

Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Umm-e-Hani.

Ireland ODI squad: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell and Shauna Kavanagh.

Series Itinerary

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I