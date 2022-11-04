Israel’s Netanyahu set for comeback with far-right help

Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu was headed for a convincing election victory with vote counting nearly complete Thursday, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

With more than 95 percent of ballots counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, the results put the former premier’s right-wing bloc solidly ahead in the country’s fifth election in four years. Netanyahu’s Likud party, its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, spelling the end of an unprecedented period of political deadlock.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter Netanyahu rival, has not yet conceded defeat, after telling supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid party that the country needed to wait until all votes were counted.

As the remaining ballots were being tallied, the bloc that supports Netanyahu still held 65 seats. The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering below the 3.25 percent threshold needed to secure a minimum four seats, but appeared likely to fall short. The 73-year-old Netanyahu was poised to clinch his comeback after 14 months in opposition. He remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court on Monday.

Netanyahu has already begun talks with coalition partners on the make-up of a new government, Israeli media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud party. If the final results confirm Netanyahu’s victory, President Isaac Herzog will next week give him 42 days to form a government. Netanyahu, who has served as premier for longer than anyone in Israel’s 74-history, will then be tasked with sharing out cabinet posts with his coalition partners.

That will likely mean prominent roles for the co-leaders of far-right Religious Zionism, which is projected to win 14 seats, doubling its representation in the last parliament.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a firebrand known for anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank, has said he wants to be public security minister, a post that would put him in charge of the police.

In recent days, Ben-Gvir has called repeatedly for the security services to use more force in countering Palestinian unrest. “It’s time we go back to being masters of our country,” Ben-Gvir said on election night. Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich has said he wants to be defence minister.

The US State Department expressed veiled concern over the prospect of far-right ministers in a future coalition government, while Britain demanded all politicians “refrain from inflammatory language” and respect minorities.

Yossi Klein Halev, a researcher at Jerusalem’s Shalom Hartman Institute, told AFP that “Netanyahu will have a hard time controlling his new partners.”

The vote was held Tuesday against a backdrop of soaring violence across Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. At least 34 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in the territories since the start of October, according to an AFP tally. In the latest bloodshed Thursday, an assailant stabbed an Israeli officer in Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead, police said.

Three Palestinians, including an alleged Islamist militant commander, were also killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank, one near Jerusalem and two during an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.