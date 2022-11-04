Attack on Mr Khan

What unfolded in Wazirabad on Thursday was nothing short of a terrifying deja vu of a gloomy winter evening in Rawalpindi an overwhelming 15 years ago. Then too, an opposition leader commanding the support of millions was mercilessly taken down in a well-planned-out bid to derail democracy. Former prime minister and national icon, Imran Khan, was, thankfully much luckier as he resurfaced with an injury on his leg after a “clear assassination bid. But considering how as many as 14 people were injured and one life lost, the mega-planners did not leave the battlezone completely empty-handed. While Mr Khan should be applauded for keeping a brave front, much for the morale-building of his followers, it would be foolhardy to not pay heed to the chaotic scenes. The dye has been cast and fears sown in a number of hearts. The determination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is visible from afar but they are a group of people known for letting swayed by heated emotions. Triggered by the unbelievable onslaught on their captain, the workers have taken the country by storm; blocking a highway here and lighting a protest there. This hell-may-care attitude to the writ of the law is, however, bound to come back to bite them; overshadowing the crusade undertaken by Mr Khan to pull the drapes over the said ineffectiveness and unpopularity of those in Islamabad.

There remains a long, long line of difficult questions for the ruling coalition regarding their responsibility towards the protection of the standard-bearer of opposition and the knee-jerk decisions made regarding the alleged perpetrator. Pakistan suffers from a chequered past when it comes to political violence, may it be the shooting of the country’s first prime minister; Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s hanging or his daughter’s precarious murder. Therefore, the onus to speed up a comprehensive investigation and bring it before the public eye lies on the shoulders of the administration. Violence cannot be allowed to spread its roots in any society, especially when it has its target set on the top brass. As for Mr Khan, we, at Daily Times, pray for your speedy victory. Your resilience has defied the odds before and would likewise shower you with the energy to bounce back again. *