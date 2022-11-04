President approves appointment of 11 additional judges of LHC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday accorded approval to the appointment and confirmation of 11 Additional Judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The president approved the appointment and conformation of LHC judges under Article 175 of the Constitution and in the light of recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing, the judges, who have been appointed and confirmed, include Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran.