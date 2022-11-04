World Food Day observed

The Institute of Food Science and Nutrition of Sargodha University and Punjab Food Authority organised an awareness walk, seminar and nutrition camp in connection with the World Food Day, on Thursday.

According to a press release, issued by Sargodha University, this year the World Food Day is being observed with the theme of “Leave No One Behind” for better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life.

The walk was led by Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas, and attended by Director General Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, guests from Malaysia Dr. Ahmed Hanif and Dr. Yaya Rakiyadi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr. Athar Nadeem, Director Institute of Food and Nutrition Dr. Anjum Murtaza including a large number of students and faculty members.

The walk started from the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition and ended at Fowara Chowk. Students were carrying various posters, inscribed with slogans about safety and safe use of food. The vice-chancellor said “we have to spread the message that nutritious food is a means of getting rid of diseases. If we ensure consumption of nutritious food today, our tomorrow will be safe,” he added.

DG PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik told students about the responsibilities of the Punjab Food Authority and the steps taken so far for food safety and food security. He praised students and faculty members of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition and appreciated the quality of the institute.

The DG selected 25 students as ambassadors of the PFA, who would work with the Authority in various community projects.

Director Institute of Food and Nutrition Dr. Anjum Murtaza highlighted the aims and objectives of observing World Food Day. He said that soon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition and the Punjab Food Authority and they would work together for various community services.

In the nutrition camp, the students were provided facilities for analysis of height, weight, body mass index, body water and obesity and were given different diet plans.