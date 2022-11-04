VC AIOU inaugurates smart classroom

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Thursday inaugurated the smart classroom established under the supervision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the academic complex of AIOU.

According to AIOU, the HEC was awarded this project to establish smart classrooms in Pakistani universities to provide educational support through CPEC.

The HEC has set up 100 smart classrooms in 50 universities of Pakistan. 2 classrooms have been established at Allama Iqbal Open University, one classroom in the Main Campus of AIOU and the other classroom in the Regional Campus Multan.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum. Director General IT, HEC, Naveed Tahir was the guest of honor. Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Principal Officers and faculty members were also present.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said we are grateful to HEC and the Government of China for providing smart classrooms. He said that we must protect this facility for the purpose of education, and we have to work together to ensure better use of this modern technology.

The Vice Chancellor instructed ICT team to use the resources of the University to provide this kind of facilities to regional campuses of AIOU especially in the remote areas of the country so that students who are deprived of computer and internet facilities can use the online facilities without facing any problem.

Dr. Zia further said that we have digitized all the academic and administrative operations of AIOU and it is the only university in Pakistan whose automation has taken place on such a large scale. He said that it was our mission to provide the best possible facilities to our students and these classrooms built with the support of HEC will prove to be of great importance.

Director General IT, HEC, Naveed Tahir said that Allama Iqbal Open University was the only distance-learning university in Pakistan where these classrooms have been built.

He added that HEC would recommend AIOU for project expansion and further funding.