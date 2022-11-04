First winter rain with snowfall expected weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of first winter rain with snowfall in the country from the weekend. A westerly wave is likely to enter the country on November 4 evening or night and likely to persist November 7.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm as well as snowfall over the mountains with isolated hail storms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan from November 4 to 7 while in Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from November 5 to 7.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot from November 5 to 6.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Pishin, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Bolan, Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Naseerabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Okara on November 06 and November 07.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that the day temperature is likely to fall 05-07 celsius in upper parts including north Balochistan and 02-04 celsius grade in southern parts of the country. Cold wave conditions are likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.

Heavy fall may trigger landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Wet spell will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat while may affect rice crop harvesting.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.