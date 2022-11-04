Students highlight significance of project-based learning in poster exhibition

The undergraduate students of English Linguistics at Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL), University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday organized a poster exhibition in a bid to highlight the significance of project-based learning and get an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills.

Both the male and female students of the institute provided information on project-based learning and its importance in improving pronunciation, learning grammar, effective teaching of communicative language in classrooms and the use of information and communication technology in English teaching.

The third-year students of BS (English Linguistics) presented various projects in the exhibition under the supervision of their supervisor and teacher Dr. Ellahi Bakhsh Gopang which was held in the corridors of the Institute of English Language and Literature aiming at promoting project-based learning. More than 20 different poster projects were put on display by ten groups; each of those consisted of 7 to 10 male and female students.

According to decision of the judges including the director of the institute, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Dr. Farida Yasmin Panhwar and Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Seven Star group comprised seven students including Anum Chandio, Pirah Leghari, Iqra, Saima, Murk Rustamani, Shiloobai and hoor Junejo grabbed first position in the exhibition and received the award.

The second position was given to ‘hacks to speak group’ and the trophy was jointly received by the students Ayesha, Nayab Zahra, Ayesha Qureshi, Qandeel, Momina, Anum Wafa, Sadia and Qamarul Nisa.

The Swagger’s Group succeeded to get the third position and the students of the group Aiman Sohito, Tooba Fatima, Anum Memon, Aqsa Sheikh, Rehman Shoro, Mushtaque Khoso, Syed Hasnain Mehdi, Syed Faizan Shah, Arsalan Khaskheli and Zeeshan Khaskheli jointly received the award.

Speaking on the occasion, the supervisor of the projects Dr. Ellahi Bakhsh Gopang said that there was a need to promote project-based learning as it was a successful model across the world. He said that English was a non-native language in Pakistan, for which the project-based learning could prove very beneficial for the learners.

He said that the purpose of the exhibition was to improve communication skills of students through modern techniques of teaching and learning of the language, build on pronunciation, learn English through grammar, teach communicative language in the classroom, and promote language learning through technology. He said that different teaching methods were introduced and highlighted through the posters as to how the use of information and communication technology could be beneficial in the language learning process.

Dr Gopang said that the projects will enable students to face real life challenges and prepare them for academic, personal and career success.

The Director Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi said that the students of the third year of English Linguistics had prepared projects in a very professional

manner and put them on display. He said that the 3rd year students had highlighted the importance of English in the modern age and how it could easily be learnt and taught

with the help of project-based learning. “The projects prepared by students in different 10 groups are amazing and professional”, Dr Sangi said.

He said that such educational activities will boost the learning of the students and will help them greatly in their practical life. Earlier, teachers and students hailing from different departments of the varsity visited IELL to witness the projects. They visited the stalls and carefully observed the academic work prepared by the students of English Linguistics.