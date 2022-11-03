The Millennium Education signs MoU with ICCI

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) with the objective to promote industry-academia linkages, corporate collaboration, and professional development on last day says a press release.

Both the organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge. The meeting was chaired by President ICCI, Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO The Millennium Education Group, Ms. Sabina Zakir, Director Communications, Community and Outreach, and their team members.

Through this MoU, The Millennium Education Group has offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for the esteemed employees and members of Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry for all their brands, including Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools & Colleges (FWS&C), The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC), Pakistan. Moreover, ICCI will collaborate with TME Group for planning and executing joint events, symposiums, knowledge and research sessions, workshops, and seminars i.e., career and Job Fairs, counselling and mentorship sessions, inspirational talks as well as Internship opportunities for the high achievers of The Millennium Education at ICCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education (TME) Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI shared TME`s 35 years legacy of academic excellence and holistic learning. He explained his vision that where he sees TME in the future and how this collaboration will open new doors of opportunities for both the parties. He further elaborated on how The Millennium Education Group has gained recognition for providing quality education at the national as well as international level.

President ICCI, Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated TME`s initiative of Corporate Employee Education Benefit Programme and further added that the collaboration will add value and create opportunities for both the parties.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI and President ICCI Mr. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari signed the MoU at ICCI Headquarters, Islamabad. The Millennium Education Group and ICCI are hopeful that through this MoU both parties will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic, community and corporate engagement and education benefits.