Many people were impressed by Iftikhar Ahmed as he scored the biggest six in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

During the first 16 overs of the match between Pakistan and South Africa, Ahmed demonstrated his ability to strike the ball cleanly in Australian conditions.

After being bowled by Lungi Ngidi with a short delivery, Ahmed demonstrated his actual strength by hitting a six that travelled 106 metres. He not only crossed the goal line, but he also recorded the biggest hit of the competition thus far.

The batter surpassed South Africa’s David Miller, who recorded a six of 104 metres against India on Sunday.

Fans were shocked by his excellent performance and unbelievable shot. Many took to social media to praise the 32-year-old batter.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan rescued Pakistan with a superb 82-run partnership as their side set South Africa 186 to win their crucial Twenty20 World Cup Group 2 clash on Thursday.