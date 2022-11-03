Adnan Siddiqui, a well-respected actor from Pakistan, voiced his worries in response to Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of new verification rules that the business will charge $8 a month for blue tick verified accounts.

Just when I got my account verified, comes this news. For $8 per month, you can easily have bots and fakes as verified accounts. Hello impersonators. Bye bye authenticated profiles. Waiting for another Adnan Siddiqui to crop up on Twitter;) #waywardelon pic.twitter.com/yqH8giwKGB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 2, 2022

Elon Musk is not bothered by the online protests that are comparing that to why they have to pay $8 for their verification blue tick.

Elon Musk is considering charging Twitter users $20 (£17.30) a month or $240 a year for a blue tick on their account.

Users who are currently verified by Twitter with the blue check-mark badge for no charge will have 90 days to subscribe to the new $20/month Twitter Blue plan or have their verification revoked, according to the report.

Twitter Blue launched in mid-2021, offering various subscriber-only perks including the most recent addition of allowing users to edit tweets within a 30-minute window after posting them.

Musk did not comment directly on the story but tweeted to his more than 110 million followers on Sunday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now”.