When an where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20 match live HD?

Pakistan and South Africa match T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at Australia’s Sydney Cricket Stadium on Wednesday with a cricketing capacity of 83,500 while millions of fans across the globe are going to watch the game online. The match will be played at 1 pm (PST).

SOUTH AFRICA VS PAKISTAN MATCH LIVE STREAMING

Cricket lovers can watch the high-voltage match of archrivals Pak and SA on the following channels:

·         Live Cricket HD

·         Tamasha: Live TV Cricket

·         Ten Sports

·         PTV Sports

·         Tapmad TV

