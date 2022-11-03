Vicky Kaushal reviews ‘Phone Bhoot’

Ahead of the theatrical release of the film ‘Phone Bhoot’, actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a review of his wife Katrina Kaif starrer.

Vicky Kaushal, who was among the first viewers who got to watch the Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ at the special screening, gave his verdict on the title.

The doting husband turned to his Instagram stories a day earlier and shared the poster of the horror-comedy along with his review. “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you,” endorsed the ‘Uri’ actor as he tagged the ensemble star cast of the movie.

Both ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Dhadak’ debutantes reposted the review on their respective handles to thank Kaushal for his vote. “Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya (Vicky-pedia has declared it)! Glad you enjoyed paaji (brother). Love and respect,” Khatter wrote.

Chaturvedi in his reshare thanked the fellow actor for his review. About ‘Phone Bhoot’, the horror comedy flick is about a shop with ghost-busting services. Katrina Kaif will play the character of Ragini – a ghost – in the film. More details of her character are kept under wraps.

Apart from Mrs Kaushal, the cast includes veteran actor Jackie Shroff along with young stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The supporting cast has Rofique Khan, Abhinay Raj Singh, Iftekhar Mahmud, Hani Yadav, Md Abu Yousuf, Kuldeep Kushwaha and Amol Parchure on the list.

The title is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is co-written by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran. Filmmaker duo Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have backed the project under their banner Excel Entertainment. ‘Phone Bhoot’ is slated to hit cinemas on November 4.