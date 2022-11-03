Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’ relatable

Farah Khan talked about Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film in a recent media interaction and shared that she found the film very relatable, as reported by Hindustan Times. Farah Khan recently attended a special screening of Double XL in Mumbai on Monday. After watching the film, she shared how it was relatable for all those that face body shaming on a daily basis and called herself a ‘double XL’ too.

Farah said, “Being a double XL myself, and I thought the boys were very cute also, the girls were wonderful but the boys were very cute also.” She further added, “I think all of us who are constantly dieting or trying to lose weight or everybody, all of us will identify with it.” Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and will release in theatres on November 4.