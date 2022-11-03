‘Zarrar’ gets new release date

Pakistan superstar Shaan Shahid has finally announced the date for release of his upcoming action-thriller Zarrar. Addressing a press conference along with leading characters in his movie on Tuesday, Shaan said that the movie will be released worldwide on November 25.

The movie, which is based on true events, was first scheduled to be launched on September 23, but it had been extended twice since then due to flood situation in the country.

Written and directed by Shaan himself, film stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.

For the unversed, Shahid had previously made headlines with his films like Waar and Yalghar.