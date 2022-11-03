‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ — visuals of Pandora look stunning in this epic adventure

Legendary Hollywood director James Cameron, on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited sci-fi action film `Avatar: The Way of Water`. Taking to Instagram, James Cameron shared the trailer which he captioned, “Pandora awaits this December. #AvatarTheWayOfWater.” The almost two-and-a-half-minute-long teaser shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film. In the clip, Pandora remains as stunning as ever and it will be exciting to see more of the world as Cameron takes viewers underwater. `Avatar: The Way of Water` stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. James Cameron revealed several scenes from `Avatar: The Way of Water` from the second instalment of his epic sci-fi franchise, in September at the D23 Expo.