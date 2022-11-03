Fakhar Zaman out of T20 World Cup with knee injury

SYDNEY: Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, hours after Pakistan admitted they took a risk bringing him to the tournament. He had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against Netherlands on Sunday. This means Pakistan will be without him for their must-win encounter against South Africa on Thursday (today), as well as their final group game against Bangladesh later this week. This injury was the reason Fakhar was originally not part of the 15-man squad for the tournament. He eventually came in as a late addition when he replaced legspinner Usman Qadir. Fakhar missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against Netherlands in Perth where he made 20 off 16 balls but in the course of the game suffered further problems with his knee. It is not yet clear whether Pakistan will name an official replacement, though Mohammad Haris is a travelling reserve.