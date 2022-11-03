SSGC supports WANG to facilitate young people of Bela

Sui Southern Gas Company alongside its core activities of transmission and distribution of natural gas, has a rich history of executing vibrant Corporate Social Responsibility program with a sole objective of improving quality of lives of lesser privileged people spread over its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

As a part of its CSR academic initiatives, SSGC partnered with Welfare Association for New Generation (WANG), a leading not-for-profit organization based in Bela, Balochistan for setting up a solar-powered computer laboratory in a family park in Ahmedabad, Bela. This digital lab has been named as WALI, abbreviated for WANG Laboratory of Innovation. Under this CSR project, SSGC facilitated WANG in constructing a fully furnished cemented block room with provision of complete electrical work. The room features branded computers, laser jet printer, air conditioner and complete furniture set with wooden chairs and tables in addition to all-inclusive solar system along with UPS invertor.

The formal inauguration of this digital computer lab was done by SSGC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Salman Ahmed Siddiqui during an impressive ceremony organized by WANG. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddiqui said that during recent past SSGC has emphasized on building partnerships with not-for-profit organizations that are active in enhancing quality education, with more focus on vocational education. He anticipated that WALI will go a long way in bringing major change in the lives of young men and women of Bela as they will fully utilize the various technology-based courses from this innovation laboratory and will be instrumental in transforming the economic conditions of their families by earning respectable livelihoods, through entrepreneurship.

Director WANG, Mr. Khalil Roonjho during his welcome address expressed his gratitude for Sui Southern Gas Company and said that WALI was WANG’s prized dream for a long time that finally came on earth through this partnership with gas utility. He said that it is first of its kind facility in entire rural Balochistan and young people of Bela are very enthusiastic to learn about this unique facility in their vicinity and many of them have already approached WANG for their registration in digital courses. Some of WALI’s faculty members also gave technical briefings for the audience’s understanding that largely comprised of teachers, social activists, journalists and area notables along with students aspiring to enroll in WALI. SSGC’s Dy. Manager Corporate Communications Syed Sadaf Abbas accompanied Mr. Siddiqui to Bela for this inauguration.