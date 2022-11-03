Rupee weakens against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 79 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.43 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.64. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225 and Rs 227.25 respectively. The price of Euro against Rupee decreased by 63 paisa to close at Rs 218.77 against the previous close of Rs 219.45. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.50, whereas a decrease 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 254.53 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 254.71. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa and 20 paisa to close at Rs 60.28 and Rs 58.92 respectively.