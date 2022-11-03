Economic stability, conducive environment for FDI top priorities of govt: SAPM

Special Assistant to the prime minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that stabilizing the country’s economy and offering a conducive environment to foreign investors were the top most priorities of the government. Talking to the PTV News, he said that the rise in economic activities between Pakistan and China under the incumbent government was showing encouraging results, adding that there was a need for increased cooperation as well as links between the people and governments of the two countries. The present government with its pragmatic long-term policies would not only control the economic decline but also put the economy of the country in the right direction, he mentioned. He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has become an example for many countries of the world, adding that there are immense investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign companies. Pakistan would reap multiple benefits from a peaceful environment which would attract foreign investors to the country, he added. Replying to a question, he said that political stability was vital for economic growth, adding that the social unrest has serious economic consequences and prevailing political instability in the country would give a bad impact on the economy.