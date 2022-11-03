NAVTTC-TAKAMOL launch assessment for skilled workforce

International Recognized Certification by Saudi TAKAMOL and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Pakistan for skilled workers Wednesday launched “The assessment of skilled workforce under NAVTTC -TAKAMOL Skill Verification Program (SVP).”

The launching ceremony was conducted here at Hazza Institute of Technology, a press release said. A total of 88 candidates with required skill set of five trades including building electrician, welding, auto electrician, plumbing and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) appeared in the skill verification program. The NAVTTC management visited the assessment center to oversee the theoretical and practical tests of skilled workers. The assessment consists of two parts, each focusing on an essential aspect of the employment performance, enabling the assessor to check the extent to which the workers are aware of the details of their professions.

Skill Verification Program (SVP), Saudi Arabia is working with NAVTTC to verify the workers skills and ensure longer market engagement in KSA. Under verification scheme, Pakistani workers can get contracts directly from Saudi companies without needing sponsor. Pakistan is the first Asian nation beneficiary of SVP scheme for skilled workers. Under the newly launched program, the assessment centers will conduct written and practical tests of skilled workers in Pakistan before they could apply for a Saudi work visa. The Pakistani skilled workers applying for work visas without the NAVTTC assessment under Skill Verification Program are being denied visas.

In order to get work visa the skilled workers can register on https://svp.navttc.gov.pk/ for skill verification in building electrician, welding, auto electrician, plumbing and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trades. The SVP will enable the Pakistani skill workforce to have authentic and internationally recognized joint certification by both TAKAMOL Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan, through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessment. Twelve examination centers have been established in collaboration with Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in eight different cities to conduct tests. NAVTTC management stressed on inclusion of more assessors from public and private sector through its online portal https://svp.navttc.gov.pk/ for further expansion of program across the country.