Paaro Khanzadi, an adorable internet sensation and a groovy dancer

Dancing is a way of connecting people, presenting different cultures, expressing emotions, and much more. People dance themselves or get pleased by seeing others’ performances. But when we talk about the transgender community working massively in this domain, dancing starts to be presented as a derogated piece of art, especially in Pakistani culture.

Transgender people who have always been living miserably in this country have finally started speaking up for their rights. Not only them but other people are also advocating for them to do whatever they want to. The initiative of separate schools for trans people and other legal rights are some of the benefits they achieved recently due to public awareness for which social media has played a major role. Every individual has the right to do whatever they want. If any transgender seeks to be a dancershouldn’t be misprized because of their choices. If they’re passionate about anything, they can do wonders in that field, like Paaro Khanzadi.

Paaro Khanzadi is an emerging talent in the dancing industry of Pakistan. She is a dancer performing at weddings and other celebrations, but now she has recognized as a celebrity because of her millions of followers and fans on social media. At the start of her career in 2011, she used to dance at small wedding functions along with other members of the trans community. Those functions were also hard to get into, but her talent made her acknowledgment there in no time. After those 2-3 years of doing so, she decided to post her skills on a bigger platform. At that time, she was warned not to get into this as it was just a waste of time for them. But she stood still in her vision and bought a mobile from her earnings.

Later, she started recording her performances and contacted a YouTube-based music and dancing studio. When she got her performances published, that was an actual turning point in her life. Those videos reached millions of people who appreciated her dancing skills and encouraged her to do more. It was the basic start of his journey, and after that, he kept opening more ways to his success by working with big names in the industry. He acted as a model and dancer in many songs of Punjabi classical singers Mazhar Rahi, Aoun Abbas, and Zakir Sheikh, and the list continued.

Paaro Khanzadi is a sensation for thousands of transgender people who want to pursue their dreams, but society always makes their journey horrible. She is a living example of the fact that if you consistently work on your passion and dreams, achieving your goals is certain. Millions of fans know her due to her artistic dancing and modeling skills; those people can also be fans of her art and crafts. The transgender community succeeding in different fields of life makes the whole of Pakistan proud of them and creates confidence in them to do more.