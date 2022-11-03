Ethiopia’s Abiy says eyeing victory over Tigray rebels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed Wednesday the government was eyeing victory in the war against Tigrayan rebels, even as peace talks were taking place between the rival sides in South Africa.

He was speaking just two days before the second anniversary of the devastating conflict in northern Ethiopia that erupted between government forces and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, 2020.

“As we’re completing the war in the north with victory, we have to bring peace, development and ensure Ethiopia’s prosperity, so we make those forces that (cause) conflict among Ethiopians from afar feel shame,” Abiy told supporters in southern Ethiopia.

The African Union last week opened the first formal talks between the government and the rebels to try to bring a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has killed thousands of people and caused a humanitarian crisis in Tigray.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union envoy who has been mediating the negotiations in Pretoria, had been due to give an update to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

But the South African government in Pretoria announced it had been delayed, without giving further details.

“If a victory found in war isn’t repeated in peace, if the peace found through victory isn’t repeated with prosperity, Ethiopia’s existence/sovereignty will inevitably be violated one way or another,” said Abiy.

The Pretoria dialogue was launched in the face of rising international alarm over the resumption of combat in late August that ruptured a five-month truce.

Since the negotiations began, fierce fighting has continued in Tigray, where government troops backed by the Eritrean army and regional forces waged artillery bombardments and air strikes, capturing a string of towns from the rebels.

In an interview with Chinese state television broadcast on Monday, Abiy appeared to complain about foreign interference in the peace talks.

“Of course, if there are lots of interventions from left and right, it’s very difficult,” Abiy said. “Ethiopians should understand we can solve our own issues by ourselves.” Abiy also confirmed that Ethiopian forces and their allies had taken control of the Tigrayan towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa.

The international community has been pushing for a cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access to Tigray and a withdrawal of Eritrean forces, whose return to the conflict has raised fears of renewed atrocities against civilians.