SC seeks response from Imran in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit a detailed reply over violation of May 25 order wherein PTI’s long march was restricted from entering D-Chowk, Islamabad. A five-member larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice YahyaAfridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi heard the contempt of court case. The federal government, through the interior ministry, had filed petition for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Imran for violating its May 25 order, wherein the PTI was restricted from holding its long march near the H-9 and G-9 areas of the federal capital. However, Imran Khan made his way towards D-Chowk. During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the material available with the court justified the issuance of a notice to Imran Khan.

He said that the court was giving another chance to the former prime minister for an explanation. The court had been proceeding with caution and patience in this case, he added.

He said that the court was still giving Imran Khan a chance as according to the available material, a notice should be issued to Imran Khan. The court sought a detailed reply from Imran Kham by next week and directed him that the reply should bear his signature.