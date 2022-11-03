COAS visits ASFC headquarters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Headquarters of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC). During the visit, General Bajwa interacted with officers and troops, and appreciated their professionalism and high state of morale, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali. A day earlier, the COAS while visiting the headquarters of Army Air Defence Command, emphasizedthe importance of air defence in modern warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern air defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats, the ISPR said.