Anti-corruption court summons Shireen Mazari

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued summons for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari to appear before it on November 15. The PTI leader and others had been nominated in a case of ‘stealing’ records of the revenue department. Anti-Corruption Court Special Judge Naveed Ahmed Qureshi had earlier refused to exclude Shireen Mazari from the case. It is pertinent to mention here that a reference against the former federal minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was sent to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on April 9 accusing her of stealing original records of Mouza Kachh Mianwali Jumabandi. The reference recommended registering a case against those responsible.