UMT awards 2,572 degrees at 23rd convocation 2022

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 23rd Convocation 2022 on Wednesday. A total of 2572 graduates were given degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details 1816 Bachelor, 185 Master, 537 MS/MPhil and 34 PhD degrees were conferred.

Furthermore, 32 Patron Gold Medals, 36 Rector Silver Medals, 03 Rector Academic Excellence Award Gold Medals, 04 Certificates of Excellence, 03 Certificates of Merit, 05 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, 02 Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Medal Awards (Gold) for PhD graduates along with cash prize of Rupees 100000 each, 01 Khurram Murad Medal Award (Gold) along with cash prize of Rupees 100000 for MBA graduate, 01 Mubarak un Nisa Medal Award along with cash prize of rupees 100000 to BBA graduate, 02 Dr Muhammad Ahmed Medal Awards along with cash prize of rupees 25000 each to BSHEL graduates, 01 Fast Excellence Award along with cash prize of Rupees 100000 to BSEE graduate and 18 Rector Awards for Entrepreneurship and Innovation were also given away on the occasion.

The convocation commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to the guest of honor Mr Sadiq Sanjrani (Chairman Senate of Pakistan) and the keynote speaker Dr Gohar Ejaz (Patron in Chief, APTMA), parents, faculty, students and other attendees for gracing the event. Mentioning the various milestones that UMT has achieved, he appreciated the commitment and dedication of the faculty and staff in supporting UMT to become the number 1 private sector university in the country and among the top 600 universities in the world. Speaking to the audience, Rector praised the students for their efforts and perseverance and the parents for their distinguished contributions and sacrifices. He said that the day of convocation marks the successful accomplishment of an important milestone in the lives of the graduates. I am confident that the graduates would keep the UMT flag high through their conduct and performance and would be a source of pride for all of us, he concluded.

Mr Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan congratulated the graduates and stated that I feel honoured to give away degrees and medals at the 23rd convocation of Pakistan’s number 1 ranked private sector university. He expressed that the seed of UMT was sown by Dr Hasan Murad (Shaheed) and I’m happy to see it growing and prospering. These graduating participants are a testimony of how UMT is committed to its mission of transforming learners into leaders, he added. He advised the graduates to be good human beings, only then they will be able to serve the nation and the country and also make a name in the world. Mr Sadiq Sanjrani wished the graduates the best in their lives and careers as these graduates are the future of Pakistan. We all have to together safeguard this country and work for its progress, he concluded.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patron in Chief All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) congratulated the graduates and said that I feel privileged to be addressing to the future leaders of Pakistan here at UMT’s convocation ceremony. Mr Gohar stated that UMT has been brought to heights by the dedication and loyalty of Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Dr Ahmed Omer Murad who played a key role in making UMT the number one university in Pakistan. Speaking to the graduates he said that you people are the future of our country and it is your responsibility to provide innovative solutions to the challenges we are facing today. “UMT gave you the education, your parents gave you the grooming and your religion gave you the way of life. Now success is waiting for you, you just have to take the first step because there is no shortcut to success”, he expressed.

Chairman ILM Trust\UMT Dr Ahmed Omar Murad congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to figure out the purpose of their life. He laid emphasis on life-long learning, skill development and social welfare. He stated, “I am confident that as you step out into the real world, equipped with knowledge and skills, the next 40 years of Pakistan will be shaped by you and others of your generation”. He also said that I see great potential in the Pakistani youth because they have faith, a vision for a moral and just world and are not purely driven by material needs. He guided the youth to not just settle for the ordinary but to make their lives extraordinary.

President UMT/ILM Trust, Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented souvenirs to Mr Sadiq Sanjrani and Dr Gohar Ejaz along wih DG UMT Abid Shirwani at the end of the ceremony.