350 people died in road accident in Oct: PESD

The Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 130213 victims while responding to 135321 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of October 2022. He said that out of 135321 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 33610 were road traffic accidents, 82758 medical emergencies, 1477 fire incidents, 3217 crime incidents, 77 drowning incidents, 55 building collapses, 07 explosions and 14120 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy.

On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the Secretary PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 350 people died in 33610 RTCs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes i.e., 8340 occurred in Lahore in which 32 people died. Similarly, 2474 RTCs in Multan, 2464 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2035 in Gujranwala, 1289 in Rawalpindi, and 1116 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 15892 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts out of which 394 incidents in Lahore, 119 in Faisalabad, 87 in Multan, 82 in Rawalpindi, 77 in Gujranwala, and 43 in Sheikhupura.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 350 deaths of people in 33610 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 30 Km/h. They should follow the traffic laws and always drive in the extreme left lane. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or even a car. Dr Rizwan further emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies. He said that people should join hands with Rescue 1122 in saving lives and promoting safety.