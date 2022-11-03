Gold price in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 3 November 2022 is Rs. 151,000 per tola for 24-karat, while 22-karat of the precious metal is being sold at Rs. 138,417 per tola in the local bullion market.

This is the average Gold Price in Pakistan in the local bullion market for different cities across the country, including Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and more.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates in Pakistan can slightly differ across the country with a few hundred to one or two thousand rupees difference on average across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day and the post is updated with the latest rates. The local prices are determined by keeping in view the prices in the international markets, PKR to the USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply of the commodity in the local market.

However, it is recommended that you check with your local gold dealer/jeweler to get the latest prices before making a purchase decision or buying the commodity.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today on 3 November 2022:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today [3 November 2022]

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 151000 Rs. 138417 per 10 Grams Rs. 129458 Rs. 118670 per Gram Gold Rs. 12946 Rs. 11867 Gold Price In Pakistan – 3 November 2022

Gold Rate in Different Cities

City Gold Rate (PKR) Lahore 151000 Karachi 151000 Islamabad 151000 Peshawar 151000 Quetta 151000 Gujranwala 151000 Multan 151000 Hyderabad 151000 Faisalabad 151000

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Multan, The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only slight variations.