Suzuki hikes prices of all its motorbikes

In order to compete with Honda and Yamaha, the Suzuki company raised the price of all of its motorbike models on Wednesday.

The latest surge will be in the range of Rs15,000 to Rs20,000. The new rates went into effect on November 2 (Wednesday).

Suzuki GD110S will now cost Rs244,000 after an increase of Rs15,000 in its price. GS150’s rate also went up by Rs15,000 and its new price is Rs266,000.

The company increased the price of its top-of-the-line GR150’s price by Rs20,000. The new price is Rs385,000.

Meanwhile, Suzuki’s newly launched GSX125 will now sell for Rs359,000.

The company is also charging Rs20,000 from the public as mark-up on installment.

Moreover, Honda Atlas company has hiked the prices of various bikes up to Rs15,000.

The price of the Honda CD-70 price has been increased by Rs5,000 and reached Rs121,500.

Honda CD Dream price has been increased by Rs5,000 and reached Rs129,500.

Honda Pridor price has been increased by Rs6,000 to reach Rs161,900.

The prices of the Honda CG-125 jacked up by Rs6,000 and reached Rs185,900 while the price of the Honda CG Self Start has increased by Rs9400 and reached Rs219,500.

The new price of the Honda CBF is Rs357,900 after an increase of Rs15,000.

The new price of Honda CBF (special) reached Rs357,900 after an increase of Rs15,000.

On the other hand, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has notified of a massive increase in Yamaha bike prices in Pakistan. The company has increased prices of all models, including the price of Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and YBR 125G in Pakistan.